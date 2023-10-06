GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Robinson Ace Hardware in Guilderland is celebrating 65 years in business on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony, special storewide sale, vendor demonstrations, free food samples, giveaways, and raffles.

The third generation family-owned hardware store opened in 1958 by Donald Robinson and Matthew “Bud” Hennet. The store at 1874 Western Avenue was originally known as Robinson and Hennet Hardware.

“A lot of has changed in the hardware business in the last 65 years,” said second-generation owner Garry Robinson. “In my 40 years, we computerized the store, became an Ace Hardware co-op owner, survived the ‘Big Box’ craze, and grew along with the community we serve. We survived because of our focus on convenience, service, and knowledge.”

In 2010, Garry retired and sold the business to his son, Judd Robinson, and longtime Store Manager William Swartz III. They expanded the Robinson Hardware brand by opening Robinson Hardware and Garden Center in Slingerlands in 2016 and with new partner Robert McDonnell, they opened Robinson Hardware in Clifton Park in 2022.

“Despite economic challenges, staffing difficulties, rising costs, and increased competition, we have continued to grow and expand our services,” said Judd Robinson. “We focus on providing excellent customer service and a wide variety of products and services to choose from at each of our locations.”

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the St. Catherine’s Center for Children in Albany. The Guilderland Chamber and the Capital Region Chamber will also be attending to celebrate the anniversary.