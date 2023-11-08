GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland EMS received state funding to buy new equipment. A $50,000 grant was presented on Wednesday.

The money will be used to buy a new power stretcher and power load system for the town’s new ambulance. The stretcher can be raised and lowered into and out of the ambulance automatically.

It comes as the EMS company expands its reach in the community.

“We have recently taken on more responsibility in the west end of the town,” Guilderland EMS Dir. Jay Tyler said. “We have six ambulances, and we respond to about 7,000 calls a year, so that’s a lot of patients that we lift.”

The EMS director said the new stretcher will make transportation safer for patients and staff members.