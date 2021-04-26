Guilderland CSD investigating cyber attack on district

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All students grades 7 through 12 in the Guilderland Central School District will be remote Monday, after school officials say the district was hit by a cyber attack last Thursday.

The district says students learning remotely are still safe to use their school-issued Chromeboooks and iPads, and that at this time, no sensitive school data has been compromised.

Due to limited internet capacity, the district says they can no longer offer the option for remote-only students to sit for state assessments in ELA and math. More information on state assessments is set to come either today or tomorrow.

According to the Guilderland superintendent, a threat actor group encrypted certain school systems with malware throughout the district. School officials are now working with specialists to investigate this incident and to fully restore functions as quickly as possible.