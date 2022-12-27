ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its “First Friday Business Breakfast” on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Tru by Hilton/Homeward Suites Crossgates at 1651 Western Avenue in Albany. Those interested in attending can register online beforehand.

The topic of the breakfast will be “cyber security and your business.” Keith Newell, a cyber security expert from Kean Computing, will be in attendance to give tips on how to keep your business or personal information safe from online threats. If you register online, it is $15, but $20 at the door.