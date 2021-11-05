Guilderland approves 2022 budget, slight tax increase

Albany County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Money generic

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Guilderland has adopted its 2022 budget. The budget includes a slight tax increase for property owners.

The general tax rate is set to increase by 0.2%. That’s about $0.19 per $1,000 taxable assessed value for the property. The town tax levy, which includes water, sewer and highway, increased by over $230,000. The overall tax levy is still below New York State’s tax cap by about $320,000.

The budget also includes an increase in sales tax, EMS revenue and mortgage tax. Other expenditures include:

  • increasing salaries for union and non-union employees by 2.5%
  • funding an additional building/fire inspector, traffic control officer, and seasonal staff
  • vehicles for building inspector, canine unit, police, and animal,control
  • purchasing National Grid’s lights and converting them to LED
  • renovating the Guilderland Performing Arts Center, and improvements at Abele Park, Altamont Free Library and Mynderse-Frederick House
  • funding for new sidewalks on Western Avenue to the Guilderland Public Library, on West Old State Road to Lynnwood Elementary, and on Carman Road to Pine Bush Elementary
  • new equipment for hiking trail maintenance and fire training

