Guilderland approves 2022 budget, slight tax increase

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Guilderland has adopted its 2022 budget. The budget includes a slight tax increase for property owners.

The general tax rate is set to increase by 0.2%. That’s about $0.19 per $1,000 taxable assessed value for the property. The town tax levy, which includes water, sewer and highway, increased by over $230,000. The overall tax levy is still below New York State’s tax cap by about $320,000.

The budget also includes an increase in sales tax, EMS revenue and mortgage tax. Other expenditures include: