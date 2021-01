ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grubhub said Tuesday it has adjusted delivery rates to reflect the new cap on fees in Albany County.

As of Tuesday night, fees will no longer exceed 15 percent for delivery and no more than five percent for marketing.

The Albany County emergency legislation was enacted on December 28, 2020. Grubhub said any fees charged above the cap from that date until Tuesday night will be refunded.