ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renovations at a health center in Albany taking a step forward. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Whitney Young Health Center on Lark Drive in Albany on Thursday.

Organizers said the new design will make it easier for patients to access different kinds of care in the same place.

“This helps us further our work to get to a level of integration of healthcare so that we have behavioral health, primary care, social care needs all reflected in the space that our staff will work in, and design that around the patient, rather than us designing spaces around staff,” Whitney Young Health Center Pres. and CEO David Shippee said.

Whitney Young serves nearly 20,000 patients each year in underserved communities.