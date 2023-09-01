COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Groundbreaking for the Albany County Solar Project in Colonie will be on Friday starting at 10:30 a.m. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Legislature Majority Leader Dennis Feeney, the New York Power Authority, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, Calibrant Energy, Siemens, Capital Region BOCES, Shaker Heritage Society, and other elected officials will be in attendance.

The groundbreaking will take place at the corner of Watervliet Shaker Road and Airline Drive. There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.