COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Colonie on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said a motorcycle was heading east on Cohoes Crescent Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into a car. The driver of the car called 911 and tried to render aid to the motorcyclist.

Alexander Ortiz, Jr., 74, was taken to Albany Medical Center where he later died. Police are unsure why he crossed into traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.