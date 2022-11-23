ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current principal and community leader, Dr. Paul Miller will be leaving his post as CEO and Principal at Green Tech High Charter School. Dr. Teresa Haig Nicol is taking the helm as acting principal and CEO, and school administrators say she will continue to build on the growth and performance that Dr. Miller established.

Green Tech High Charter School has been under the leadership of Dr. Paul Miller for more than 11 years. Under his leadership, the school grew to create programs that serve the greater Albany communities while delivering graduation rates for underserved populations that rival private schools.

“Nationwide, Black and brown young men face the most challenges in acquiring an education,” a spokesperson for Green Tech said, “with only 6 in 10 obtaining a diploma. Under Dr. Miller’s tenure, Green Tech transformed from having a graduation rate in step with the national average to graduating 95% of its student population.”

Those numbers far exceed the national average in public institutions. “At the core of that success are tailored teaching approaches and community-based strategies that ensure every Albany young man had real pathways to his future,” the spokesperson added.

Green Tech has installed a barbershop, construction lab, music production studio, and esports and gaming lab as well as put in place critical community programs that feed the community, raise the safety of students in their neighborhoods, and spread holiday joy. Dr. Haig Nicol, school administrators say, has been a part of those successes every step of the way.

Dr. Haig Nicol joined Green Tech teaching staff 14 years ago as a Global Leader for two years and the Middle School’s Assistant Principal for three years. Originally from the Bronx, she has made herself an indelible part of the Albany community and is a trusted leader, administrators said.

Dr. Haig Nicol said she will aim to provide leadership that supports successful educational experiences for each student as he prepares for college. She also aims to expand, deepen, and diversify Green Tech’s relationships within the broader Capital Region through further business and community partnerships.

Dr. Miller leaves Green Tech to take up a position at Charter Champion in Rochester, and to be with his family. He speaks confidently about Green Tech’s future with Dr. Haig Nicol. “It’s so hard to say goodbye, but I have no doubt that Dr. Haig Nicol is the right person for the job. She will lead Green Tech into the future and bring continued and elevated success,” Dr. Miller said.