ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech High Charter Schools is proud to announce that principal and CEO, Dr. Paul Miller, will be honored as a 2022 Presidential Life Achievement Award honoree. The prestigious award will be presented to Dr. Miller on Thursday, September 29, in Washington DC, honoring leaders who have made significant contributions to their community, industry, and country.

Dr. Miller’s selection was based on his history of service in education and to the Black community, particularly his outstanding record in developing innovative and impactful approaches to stopping the School to Prison Pipeline and helping the United States’ most at-risk demographic to graduate and learn the critical tools for success in life. He has touched many lives not only in Albany but in Rochester where he is originally from. Dr. Miller has been a tireless advocate and consultant speaking across the country to help educators and community levels de-stigmatize Black excellence, to create paths from “the Block to the Boardroom” that celebrate Black identity rather than ostracize or suppress it.

In accepting this award, Dr. Miller hopes to shed light on educators serving Black, brown, and disadvantaged communities across North America, as well as drive the narrative that there has never been a greater need or opportunity to “do better” for Black and brown young men and women.

Dr. Miller’s book “We Need to Do Better,” releases in October and highlights how school administrations and communities can help at-risk students to thrive. Anyone can virtually attend the conference honoring Dr. Miller by visiting the 2022 African and Caribbean Leadership Conference event page.