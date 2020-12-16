Green Island voters approve school district’s $1.6M capital project

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voters in Green Island’s Union Free School District approved a proposed capital project worth $1.6 million on Tuesday.

The capital project includes health and safety improvements and building repairs, with no tax increase to the Green Island tax base. Highlights will include:

Prekindergarten to first grade playground on school grounds

Playground for second graders and up on school grounds

ADA-accessible main entrance

Bringing doors and hardware up to current safety codes

New phone system

New security system

Restoring brick masonry and concrete foundations

Brick masonry restoration

“Thank you to all of the Green Island voters for continually supporting our students through this capital project,” said Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Ross. “We value our partnerships with our families and community and these restorations are crucial for our building envelope and infrastructure. I can’t wait to see our students playing on their brand new playground!”

The voters approved the referendum by a wide margin of 52 to 2. Construction will start in summer 2022.