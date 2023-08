A car that was involved in a Green Island pursuit crashed into a CDTA bus on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. (NEWS10)

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash took place on Green Island Tuesday evening while police were conducting a pursuit.

Green Island police were pursuing a vehicle into Albany when the car hit a CDTA bus. The crash took place in the area of Broadway and Tivoli.

Police said there were only minor injuries.