Green Island man arrested after police allegedly find drugs during search

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Dallas J. Rankin, 39, of Green Island on drug possession charges.

Albany Sheriff Craig Apple said in a written statement that the arrest stemmed from a months-long investigation in the sale of narcotics locally.

On Sunday, deputies and officers from the Green Island Police Department executed a search warrant on Rankin’s apartment. They say they recovered over half an ounce of cocaine, 46 prescription clonazepam pills, drug paraphernalia, and a shotgun.

Police charged Rankin with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They also charged him with several misdemeanors: three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.