GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of fire prevention month, firefighters from the Green Island Fire Department visited elementary students at Heatly School to teach them the importance of fire safety. Green Island firefighters Pat Brannigan, Ryan Bouchey, and Chief Matt Lansing, along with Sparky the Fire Safety mascot, went from class to class teaching students what to do if there is a fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and how to be safe around fire producing and flammable objects.

Firefighters had older elementary students practice “disorientation drills,” where they would stand up, spin around with their eyes closed, then stop, open their eyes, and point to where the classroom exits were. This practice simulated just how difficult it can be to locate exits through smoke if a real fire were to occur.