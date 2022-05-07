ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grannies for Peace of Women Against War will stand in a silent vigil for peace in Washington Park on Saturday, May 7, after the crowning of Albany’s Tulip Queen. They will be standing just east of the statue of Moses from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual vigil is meant to underscore the organization’s deep belief, rooted in an awareness of the horrific impact of war on innocent women and children, that alternatives to war and violence have to be embraced.

This year, the Grannies for Peace say they are standing in sympathy, particularly with the countless victims of war in Ukraine. “As we stand, we advocate for a ceasefire and a negotiated peace. The escalating violence and calls for more weapons upon more weapons only prolong the suffering and the will to war, leading to increased threat levels for all,” said the organization.

Anyone who wishes to join in on the silent vigil is welcome to do so. If you have any questions, contact Maureen Aumand at aumandmaureen@gmail.com.