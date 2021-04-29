Grand reopening held after Desmond Hotel remodel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With full interior renovation complete at the Desmond Hotel, the full reveal was held Thursday at a grand reopening ceremony.

The updates include 25,000 sq. ft. of meeting and ballroom spaces, two indoor courtyards were redone, and the pool and fitness center was tripled in size. Tyler Desmond, the grandson of the hotel’s founder, said he’s excited to see people coming in the door again.

“Due to the construction during COVID we had many challenges, so it was a long period of time for us with many challenges and different directions, but it’s been very exciting for us to be able to really reopen it and reveal it,” he said. “It’s been a celebration to get back to some kind of normalcy and invite people back in.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy was also on hand for the grand reopening.