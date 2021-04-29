Grand reopening held after Desmond Hotel remodel

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With full interior renovation complete at the Desmond Hotel, the full reveal was held Thursday at a grand reopening ceremony.

The updates include 25,000 sq. ft. of meeting and ballroom spaces, two indoor courtyards were redone, and the pool and fitness center was tripled in size. Tyler Desmond, the grandson of the hotel’s founder, said he’s excited to see people coming in the door again.

“Due to the construction during COVID we had many challenges, so it was a long period of time for us with many challenges and different directions, but it’s been very exciting for us to be able to really reopen it and reveal it,” he said. “It’s been a celebration to get back to some kind of normalcy and invite people back in.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy was also on hand for the grand reopening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire