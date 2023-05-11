ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials opened a new facility meant to improve coordination between different economic development groups. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday for the Advance Albany County Alliance’s new building on Washington Avenue in Albany.

The alliance serves as the economic development agency for the county. The offices will also be home to the county land bank. Officials said the new building will streamline economic development, which could benefit the entire region.

“At the end of the day, this means better employment opportunities for our county residents and a higher quality of life in Albany County.”

The alliance has primarily been focused on supporting businesses working in renewable energy and manufacturing.