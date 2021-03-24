Grand Jury arraignments resume in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced indictments in two unrelated cases, for the week of March 21st. The indictments come as Grand Jury presentations have resumed in the county.

Michael Green of Ballston Spa was arraigned on several charges, including Attempted Murder. Allegedly, Green attempted to kill someone when he fired multiple shots into a home on 119 Old Loudon Road in the Town of Colonie. Green pleaded not guilty.

Michael Green (Photo provided by Albany County District Attorney)

In an unrelated case Joseph Evans Jr, of Cohoes, was arraigned on multiple drug-related charges. Allegedly, Evans sold an amount of cocaine in the City of Cohoes while out on bail for an unrelated shooting case. The judge then revoked the previously set bail and Evans was placed in custody.