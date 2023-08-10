ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $60M investment for the Albany International Airport on Thursday, from the airport’s observation deck. The investment is the largest state grant the airport has ever received.

The money will help fund new improvements to the airport including play areas for children, sensory friendly areas, increased passenger seating and concessions.

“The passenger experience will be far better than it is today,” Hochul said. “More expedited lines, passenger seating areas, play areas, and more concessions. We’re looking forward to welcoming more people, visitors, to this airport.”

Improvements are expected to be completed by 2026.