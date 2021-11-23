Gov. Hochul donates 100 turkeys to Feed Albany for Thanksgiving meal prep and delivery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has donated 100 turkeys to Feed Albany for their Thanksgiving meal preparation and delivery. Feed Albany is planning on delivering 1,500 meals to those in need for Thanksgiving.

“The generosity of our volunteers and partners to continue to aid in food security for members of our community is perpetually humbling,” says Francesca Pardi, Executive Director of Feed Albany. “The families we serve deal with a range of food security concerns both regularly and sporadically, and we are happy to make Thanksgiving a better holiday for anyone in need.”

Feed Albany said the Capital Region community continues to step up to support them by providing chefs cooking high-end, complete meals to food, space, delivery services, monetary and time donations.

Meals will be delivered on November 23 and 24 and will be available for pickup on November 25 at 25 Chapel Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Meals are being distributed to:

Albany Housing Authority

Renwryck Apartments, Rensselaer

Albany Med’s Cancer Survivorship Program

Southend Children’s Cafe

SUNY Albany

St Francis Mission Loaves and Fishes

Homeless Action Committee Outreach Van

Free Food Fridges

Summit Towers, Schenectady

Townsend Apartments, Albany

Various other community run programs.

Feed Albany is a charity which provides at-risk and in-need individuals in Albany, New York and the Capital Region with access to prepared and packaged meals. To support or get involved with Feed Albany, you can visit their website.