EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael T. Snyder, 42, of East Berne died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 10. His wife, Alison Snyder, also passed in 2021, meaning the couple’s five children are without either parent.

A family friend told NEWS10 the kids range in age from four to 16 years old. “They will be living with their aunt who already has 3 kids of her own,” said the friend, who preferred to stay anonymous. “And with the expensive costs of daily living, adding 5 extra mouths to feed won’t be easy financially.”

An online fundraiser was launched on Monday to help support the family. Nicole Carroll, who organized the campaign, said, “As most of you know, the world lost a one-of-a-kind man, Mike Snyder. Anyone who knew Mikey knew he was an incredible father to his 5 children and an all-around amazing human.”

With the loss, Carroll stressed, comes a huge financial burden. “This GoFundMe will help with the expenses for the children so their caregivers can focus on being there to support them emotionally,” she said.

Along with his five children, Michael Snyder is survived by his parents, his brother, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial messages can be left online. A celebration of life will be held in his memory at a later date.