ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Go Red for Women luncheon will take place on Tuesday. The event aims to bring awareness to heart disease, which is the number one killer of women, taking one in three lives every year.

Heart disease survivor Christine Dixon of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) will share her story. Nearly 400 are expected to turnout for the luncheon.

Funds raised at the Go Red for Women Luncheon will help the American Heart Association fund more research and education about cardiovascular diseases in women. The luncheon will also feature health screenings, a VIP area and a silent auction during an event titled “Festival of Red.”