GlobalFoundries donates 300 laptops to Capital Region BOCES for area students

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – GlobalFoundries announced they donated 300 used laptops to Capital Region BOCES for use by students, teachers and staff in the Watervliet City School District. The donation will help alleviate the cost of purchasing such materials for local students and teachers, thus reducing the barriers to learning during these unique and challenging times.

The donated laptops provide critical tools to meet the great demand caused by the pandemic and will be used for online learning. According to Kelly Webster, Watervliet Elementary School Principal, nearly two thirds of kindergartner families do not have access to technology at home. She says this donation helped put the school on a path to having 1:1 technology for every student.









“Through our existing community and educational relationship with Capital Region BOCES, we are privileged to be able to make this donation possible,” said Ron Sampson, SVP Manufacturing Operations, GlobalFoundries. “By increasing access to critical technology needed for virtual learning, students in our region can continue to thrive in their studies during these difficult times. We know that the academic and personal journeys of area students and families are ever-changing right now, and we want to do what we can to provide the necessary tools for success.”

“This has truly been a team effort,” said Joseph P. Dragone, Ph.D., Senior Executive Officer, Capital Region BOCES. “From the generous donation of resources by GlobalFoundries to our team’s ability to configure and deploy the laptops to Watervliet, we’re thrilled to have found a home for these devices. It’s this kind of teamwork that makes such a huge difference in the lives of students.”