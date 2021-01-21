GlobalFoundries, Acer, the Gateway Foundation, AMD to donate 100 Chromebooks to Capital Region BOCES

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – GlobalFoundries announced it has partnered with Acer, the Gateway Foundation and AMD to donate 100 new Chromebooks to Capital Region BOCES for students and teachers in area schools.

The donated Chromebooks will provide needed technological tools that are in great demand during the pandemic and will be used for online learning. This will help alleviate the cost of purchasing such materials for local students and teachers, thus reducing the barriers to learning during these unique and challenging times.

“This is a tremendous gift of resources, and we couldn’t be more grateful for this support from GlobalFoundries and their generous partners,” said Capital Region BOCES Senior Executive Officer Joseph P. Dragone, Ph.D. “The real winners are our students who now have one to one access to devices to fuel their learning in school or at home.”

Most of the devices went to special education students enrolled at BOCES’ Airline Drive Academy and Maywood School. Some also went to BOCES students enrolled in special education programming in the Guilderland, Scotia-Glenville and Niskayuna school districts.

“With health and safety protocols in place, we have seen the need to shift from in-person to remote learning–sometimes overnight,” said Capital Region BOCES Director of Special Education Caralee Kardash. “These devices will allow students to access their classrooms, teachers, peers, and related supports from home. In school, students are taught how to use the devices, educational apps, and learning systems so that they can build relevant skills and independence.”

The Gateway Foundation invests in local communities by making leading technology products available to those with limited access to computers. These efforts are primarily in the form of grants requests for computers and other technology products sought by organizations aiming to connect the power of technology to underserved youth and others aided by the organization’s mission and services.