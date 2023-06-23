GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony Berghela, owner of Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont, was recently named the winner of the Pizza World Cup in Naples, Italy. Berghela has competed in the competition before, however, this is his first win.

Berghela competed against dozens of other pizzaiolos, also known as pizza makers. The competition was held in the birthplace of pizza, Naples, Italy.

Romo’s announced in April they’ll be expanding soon to Voorheesville, offering a floor used to host parties and other gatherings, as well as additional seating. There will also be an outdoor patio for dining.