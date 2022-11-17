A crowd of runners gathers near the starting line, for Girls on the Run Capital Area’s Fall Celebration 5k. (Photo: Girls on the Run Capital Area)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 450 runners are expected to join Girls on the Run Capital Region (GOTR Capital Region) on November 19 for their Fall Celebration 5k at Jennings Landing in Albany. Presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, organizers say this season’s 5k is on track to be 40% larger than the 2021 GOTR Fall Celebration.

Following GOTR Capital Region’s largest fall season, offering programming at 17 locations in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties, and serving 228 girls, the Fall Celebration 5k offers GOTR girls the opportunity to run with their peers from across the region, while being cheered on by friends and family.

The Fall Season Celebration 5k is open to all interested runners. To register to run or volunteer, visit GOTR’s website.

Limited on-site registration will also be available the morning of the run, starting at 8 a.m. Group warm-ups begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5k race kicks off at 10 a.m. Jennings Landing is located at 1 Quay Street in Albany.