Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY launches digital cookie campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s that time of the year! The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) will start selling cookies through a digital campaign on Friday, Jan. 15.

As previously done in 2020, Girls Scouts has suspended door-to-door sales and deliveries and the sale of cookies at cookie booths in order to protect girls, volunteers and members of the community. The Digital Cookie Platform provides a safe and easy way for Girl Scouts to take personal orders and for cookie fans to obtain their favorite sweets.

“Girls who participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program develop important life skills, such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics that set them up for success in the future,” said GSNENY CEO Mary Buszuwski. “Much like last year, our 2021 campaign must place greater emphasis on keeping our girls safe as we continue to battle the COVID pandemic. We’re confident that through our Digital Cookie Platform our supporters and cookie lovers throughout the region can support the girls and access the cookies that so many of us eagerly look for each year.”

Through the Care & Share program, customers can purchase cookies that will be donated directly to food pantries, the American Red Cross, and veterans’ organizations.

To support local Girl Scouts and their troops by purchasing cookies, visit the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York online and enter your zip code in the “Find Cookies!” tool.