Girl Scouts discuss the importance of voting

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We are just a few days away from Election Day. Some reports show that 2020 could be the year of the young voter, as younger generations have been casting their votes during early voting.

The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York held a meeting on Thursday evening to educate young women on the election process and why their voices need to be heard.

“Young people are definitely more aware of what is happening around them and their ability to create change, so I think Girl Scouts are no different,” says Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Senior Director of Girl Experience Nekisha Henry. Nekisha says that now more than ever, it’s important to get the younger generations to understand that their voices can be heard loud and clear. “In Girl Scouts, we believe girls have the ability to create the world and the environment that they wish to see, and what better way to start doing that than getting involved in the election process and voting?” says Nekisha.

Penelope Connors is a Girl Scout and she’s from Clifton Park. She says that when she turns 18, she’s going to make sure her voice is counted. “It’s important because you need to hear what people think about who should be in control of the United States,” says Penelope.

In just one hour on Thursday, the Girl Scouts learned about local, state, and federal politics. These smart cookies put their brains to the test, to see how much they knew about government. “I learned that women weren’t allowed to vote 100 years ago, but now they are allowed to,” says Penelope. Penelope says male or female, everyone’s voice deserves to be heard.

A member from civic organization the League of Women Voters joined the Zoom call on Wednesday, telling these Girl Scouts they could change the world if they put their minds to it. “I think as young people, they see this big world but they don’t realize the changes that happen with one person or two people. So I want them to be more involved in the change that want to see,” says Nekisha.

Programs like these are held every year during election time, the girls can learn more about voting and ways to get politically involved—and by doing so, they’re able to earn the National Behind the Ballot Badge, a way to add another badge to their vest.

