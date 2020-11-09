Girl Scouts awarded $100K grant to send Albany students to summer camp

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) received a $100,000 grant to send 250 girls to camp in the summer of 2021.

The students are participants in the afterschool troop program at the City School District of Albany. The grant will fund their tuition at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greenbush. It also includes provisions for transportation, meals, and other necessary equipment the troopers will need at camp.

GSNENY has offered the afterschool troop program for the past year. These programs have gotten over 300 girls from the Capital Region involved in scouting, particularly those unable to join because of lack of resources. The afterschool troop program incorporates entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M., outdoor skills, and the traditional Girl Scout Cookie program.

The money was granted by the Carl E. Touhey Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the Carl E. Touhey Foundation for its tremendous support,” said GSNENY CEO Mary Buszuwski. “Girl Scouts is about providing every girl with equal opportunity to experience new adventures and learn new skills. With this grant we will be giving girls the ability to attend summer camp, some for the first time.”

