COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Marra’s Pharmacy in Cohoes on Friday to announce her policy package to lower prescription drug prices. Gillibrand was joined by Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler, Assemblymember John McDonald, and Deputy Director of the New York Statewide Senior Action Council Gail Myers.

“While our nation is recovering from the pandemic, drug prices remain unacceptably high, which puts a heavy financial burden on older adults and families in Cohoes and across the country,” said Gillibrand. “I am releasing the ‘Gillibrand Prescription for Lower Drug Prices’ plan to provide a framework for slashing drug prices. From fighting price gouging to importing affordable drugs from Canada to enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices, this plan will help us bring down costs for countless Americans.”

The “Gillibrand Prescription for Lower Drug Prices” plan includes legislation to:

Reimage financial assistance for Medicare by creating a new Medicare Cost Assistance Program, a streamlined program to provide assistance with Medicare Part A and Part B premiums and cost-sharing for those with low-income.

Review brand-name price gouging by pegging the price in the United States to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.

Empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices under Medicare Part D.

Import lower-cost drugs from Canada.

Expand subsidies to seniors living in U.S. territories. This legislation will make medicare beneficiaries in U.S. territories, such as Puerto Rico, eligible for the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy program.

“In a working-class community like Cohoes, access to affordable prescription drugs is not a theoretical policy issue for debate, it is a kitchen table problem to be solved. People should not have to make a choice between paying for food or filling a prescription, but they do,” said Keeler. “We are grateful for Senator Gillibrand’s leadership in working to find solutions that will protect the health of all in our community, particularly our most vulnerable seniors for whom prescription drugs are often essential but too expensive.”

Under the current law, the secretary of Health and Human Services is prohibited from negotiating lower drug prices on behalf of Medicare Part D beneficiaries. However, other government programs, like Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs, are allowed to negotiate.

In 2020, Gillibrand said five of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. made nearly $45 billion in profits. That same year, during the pandemic, drugmakers raised the prices of more than 860 prescription drugs by 5%, on average.