ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is holding a press availability in Albany about the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The conference is set for around 1 p.m. at the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood.

The CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood Chelly Hegan and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner will also be speaking at the event. You can watch the conference above once it starts.