‘Gifts for Guns’ buyback program returns to Victory Church

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2020 “Gifts for Guns” illegal gun buyback program from Victory Church is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

This year, Gifts for Guns is offering $150 gift cards to popular stores—Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Best Buy, Macy’s, and Walmart—in exchange for illegal handguns. Head to the church at 118 Quail Street in Albany on the next four Saturdays:

November 28

December 5 December 12

December 19

They’ll be happy to make the exchange between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on any of those days. If you’d prefer, they can also arrange to pick up your gun if you call (518) 857-0726 to arrange a hand-off, no questions asked. They want to collect as many guns as they can from Albany and Troy.

The sheriffs and district attorneys of Albany and Rensselaer Counties support the program. It’s part of the “Enough” anti-gun violence program backed by Victory and Albany DA David Soares.