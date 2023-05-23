ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Water Department launched a new community dashboard for Albany residents to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the Lead Service Replacement Program, including the status of the pipe material in their own home. The dashboard, also known as #GetTheLeadOutAlbany, is available online.

In 2019, the City of Albany launched a grant program that covers up to $2,000 of the full lead service replacement cost. Since then, more than 700 full lead services have been removed as part of this program.

Albany continues toward its goal to replace the remaining 12,000 lead services, most of which are privately owned, by 2034. Free water is provided by the Albany Water Department to households with a water sample that tests high for lead (above 10 ppb).

“The Albany Water Department has been a national leader in helping educate and assist our residents to remove their lead services and replace that infrastructure with safe and sustainable materials,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I commend Commissioner Coffey and the Albany Water Department team for their commitment to ensuring our residents are informed on how to ‘get the lead out’ by 2034.”

“We are proud to launch this new Community Dashboard, which will provide our residents with a user-friendly tool to better understand the Lead Service Replacement Program,” said Joe Coffey, Albany Water Commissioner. “The Dashboard will make it easier for residents to access information and find resources related to lead service replacement.”

“Lead service replacement must be a collaborative effort between the City departments and our residents. We encourage residents to check out the new Community Dashboard and engage with us regarding their service line and options,” said Charles Houghton, Albany Water Board Chairman. “By working together, we can ensure that all lead lines in the City of Albany are replaced as soon as possible, and that our community remains safe and healthy.”