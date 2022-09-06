ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Local ice cream shops are introducing fall flavors as we descend into September. Martha’s, and Snowman’s are just a couple of shops promoting the classic fall flavors.

Businesses are ready for the influx of fall-related orders as the sweater weather commences. Dairy Haus in Saratoga Springs has taken classic flavors and turned them into fun creations such as Apple Crisp, and Cider Donut sundaes.

Other local ice cream shops such as Martha’s Dandee Creme in Queensbury have brought back their Apple Pie and Pumpkin flavors daily for ice cream lovers to enjoy. Snowman Ice Cream in Troy has joined with Pumpkin Pie, Coffee, and Maple-flavored ice creams.

For older fall lovers that want to get a little buzzed while eating their favorite dessert, Boozy Moo’s in Albany flavors its ice cream with premium alcohol. Johnny Apple Sauced with cinnamon apple whisky and honey brandy and Jack-O-Lantern with pumpkin ice cream and Jack Daniels pumpkin spice liquor are two flavors joining the party for fall. Check your local ice cream shops’ websites or Facebook pages to get the scoop on new fall flavors.