GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Get Hired!” job fair will take place at Crossgates Mall, on the lower level near Burlington and Apple, on Wednesday, October 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. Over 15 businesses will be in attendance looking to hire.
Retailers not only within Crossgates but beyond will look to add help for the upcoming holiday season. A list of companies on hand include, but are not limited to –
Albany International Airport
Albany Broadcasting
Well Now Urgent Care
New York State Department of Labor
US Army
TSA – Albany Airport
Price Chopper / Market 32
New York State Police Troopers
KIPP Capital Region Public Schools
United States Postal Service
The Lexington Arc
Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
New York State Insurance Fund
Albany Police Department
Lia Cars
NY Department of Taxation and Finance
NYS Office of Children and Family Services
NYS Department of Corrections
St. Peters Health Partners
Businesses looking to join the hiring fair are urged to reach out as soon as possible. To be added, reach out to Jim Geraghty at JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com or by calling (617) 840-2998.
The job fair is sponsored by the United States Postal Service, the Lexington Arc, Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, and the New York State Insurance Fund, along with media sponsors Albany Broadcasting.