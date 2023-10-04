GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Get Hired!” job fair will take place at Crossgates Mall, on the lower level near Burlington and Apple, on Wednesday, October 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. Over 15 businesses will be in attendance looking to hire.

Retailers not only within Crossgates but beyond will look to add help for the upcoming holiday season. A list of companies on hand include, but are not limited to –

Albany International Airport

Albany Broadcasting

Well Now Urgent Care

New York State Department of Labor

US Army

TSA – Albany Airport

Price Chopper / Market 32

New York State Police Troopers

KIPP Capital Region Public Schools

United States Postal Service

The Lexington Arc

Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

New York State Insurance Fund

Albany Police Department

Lia Cars

NY Department of Taxation and Finance

NYS Office of Children and Family Services

NYS Department of Corrections

St. Peters Health Partners

Businesses looking to join the hiring fair are urged to reach out as soon as possible. To be added, reach out to Jim Geraghty at JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com or by calling (617) 840-2998.

The job fair is sponsored by the United States Postal Service, the Lexington Arc, Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, and the New York State Insurance Fund, along with media sponsors Albany Broadcasting.