Georgia man convicted of entering Port of Albany under false pretenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Georgia man has been convicted of entry under false pretenses, a misdemeanor, after a four-day jury trial. Andrew Avila, 45, of Acworth, Georgia was convicted of unlawfully entering the Port of Albany.

On May 2, 2018, the United States Department of Justice said Avila traveled from Georgia and entered the Port of Albany by passing himself off as a Department of Energy (DOE) employee. The Port of Albany is a secured area that spans parts of Albany, Rensselaer, and Bethlehem and is a federally-regulated transportation hub where vessel and rail freight are shipped and received.

The jury voted to acquit Avila of the felony charge of impersonating a DOE employee. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4, 2022 in Albany. Avila faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for the misdemeanor charge.