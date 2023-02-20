ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, February 20, GasBuddy gave a weekly update on Albany gas prices. The Albany-based data comes from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g on Monday, February 20, according to GasBuddy’s area survey. Prices in Albany are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.18/g on Sunday, February 19, while the most expensive was $3.74/g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.89/g, while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.57/g.

The national average price of gasoline hasn’t changed in the last week, averaging $3.37/g on Monday, February 20. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

February 20, 2022: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

February 20, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

February 20, 2020: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 20, 2019: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

February 20, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 20, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 20, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 20, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 20, 2014: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 20, 2013: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.26/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.26/g

Hartford- $3.21/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g

Springfield- $3.21/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g

“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, ” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”