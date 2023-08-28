ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 28.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average diesel price has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.59/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.30/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.39/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g Monday. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

August 28, 2022: $4.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 28, 2021: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 28, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

August 28, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 28, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 28, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

August 28, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 28, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

August 28, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 28, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.73/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.73/g

Hartford- $3.73/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g

Springfield- $3.64/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.68/g

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”