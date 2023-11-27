ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.23 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.19/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.47/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.52/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g Monday. The national average is down 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

November 27, 2022: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

November 27, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 27, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 27, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 27, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 27, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 27, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 27, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

November 27, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

November 27, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.34/g, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31/g

Hartford- $3.27/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26/g

Springfield- $3.26/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022. The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices. However, we’re carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”