ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 17.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.25/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.69/g while the highest was $5.00/g, a difference of $2.31/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g Monday. The national average is down 25.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

November 20, 2022: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

November 20, 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 20, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 20, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 20, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 20, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

November 20, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

November 20, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.31/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.38/g

Hartford- $3.26/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g

Springfield- $3.27/g, down 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”