ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.64/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.30/g, while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.39/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80/g Monday. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

September 25, 2022: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 25, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 25, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 25, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 25, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

September 25, 2017: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 25, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 25, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 25, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 25, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.73/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g

Hartford- $3.75/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g

Springfield- $3.69/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.66/g

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”