ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, March 6, GasBuddy gave a weekly update on Albany gas prices. The Albany-based data comes from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 11.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.11/g on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.74/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.59/g while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.87/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g on Monday. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

March 6, 2022: $4.24/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

March 6, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 6, 2020: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

March 6, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 6, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 6, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 6, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 6, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 6, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

March 6, 2013: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

Neighboring area and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.17/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g

Hartford- $3.20/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/g

Springfield- $3.16/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”