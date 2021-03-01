Gas prices still moving up in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are still climbing, and the national average is up eight cents since last week.

Albany gas prices are averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. 

Average prices across the state went up as well.

  • National average: $2.72 ($2.44 one year ago)
  • NYS average: $2.78 ($2.60 one year ago)

“The national average continues to increase as crude prices march higher. Gas prices have also increased from longer-than-expected refinery outages due to last week’s winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast. As refineries restart and resume normal operations, supply is expected to increase in impacted areas and should bring stability to pump prices. Until then, most drivers should expect pump prices to continue increasing.”

AAA

Here are the prices across upstate New York:

  • Albany – $2.75 (up 10 cents since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.72 (up nine cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.72 (up seven cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.77 (up nine cents since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.76 (up nine cents since last week)
  • Rome – $2.80 (up eight cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.75 (up nine cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.80 (up eight cents since last week)

