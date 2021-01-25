Gas prices rise again, but not by much

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says gas prices have leveled off this week. But, Albany gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.45/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.25/g today while the most expensive is $2.57/g, a difference of 32.0 cents per gallon.

Although the averages in New York and the nation as a whole went up again, the differences aren’t as drastic.

The national average is up one cent at $2.40. Last year at this time, it was $2.53.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Albany – $2.45 (up one cent since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.38 (down one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.42 (down one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.47 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.45 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.51 (up three cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.42 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.52 (up one cent since last week)

New York’s average is up two cents, at $2.49. One year ago, it was $2.70.

