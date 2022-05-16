ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen 24 cents from May 9, averaging $4.72 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the area. Prices in Albany are 58.5 cents per gallon higher than they were in April and stand $1.72 per gallon higher than in 2021.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $4.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.85 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents. The lowest price in New York State Sunday was $4.13 while the highest peaked at $6.00 a gallon, a massive difference of nearly two dollars per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged from May 9, resting at $4.46 a gallon Monday. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from April and stands $1.43 per gallon higher than in 2021.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

May 16, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

May 16, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $1.87/g)

May 16, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 16, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 16, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 16, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 16, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

May 16, 2014: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 16, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

May 16, 2012: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New records continued to be set on a near-daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season. While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”