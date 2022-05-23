ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 546 stations in Albany, average gasoline prices in the area have risen 15 cents per gallon since May 16, averaging $4.87 per gallon Monday. That’s 68 cents higher than April’s average, and $1.86 more than prices seen in May 2021.

The cheapest gas station in Albany was priced at $4.59 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.08 a gallon, a difference of 49 cents per gallon. The lowest in New York State was $4.25, while the highest was $6.58, a difference of $2.33 per gallon.

The national average price of gas has risen 11 cents since May 16, averaging $4.57 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 45 cents per gallon from April and stands $1.55 per gallon higher than it was in May 2021.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

May 23, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

May 23, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

May 23, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 23, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 23, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 23, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 23, 2015: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 23, 2014: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2012: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depend on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”