GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — G. Willikers Toys is set to close its Stuyvesant Plaza location. According to Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge, the store will be closing on Saturday, January 13.

G. Willikers owner Linda Ambrosino decided to close the store due to staffing issues, said Ferluge, as well as preparing for retirement. Ambrosino will be focusing on her flagship location in downtown Saratoga Springs.

The store sells unique children’s toys, including dolls, games, puzzles, and educational toys. G. Willikers also has a location in Katonah, which is in Westchester County. The Saratoga Springs store is located at 461 Broadway.

“G. Willikers has been a mainstay and valued part of Stuyvesant Plaza for decades,” said Ferluge. “We wish Linda and G. Willikers the best moving forward.”

TGI Fridays in Stuyvesant Plaza also recently closed its doors on Tuesday, January 2. According to a spokesperson for TGI Fridays, the company closed or is planning to close 36 underperforming locations.