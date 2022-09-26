ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — FUSION is back, the weeklong celebration of the arts will make a return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and will take place from October 10 through the 14, at the Albany Barn, the Electric Barn in Schenectady, or via ZOOM. Albany Barn, Inc. looks to highlight dedicated, creative thinkers and artists and bring them under the same roof, in this case, two this year, as well as celebrate all that everyone has overcome in the two years since the event was last held.

“Fusion is the complete embodiment of being an artist in the Capital Region,” said Christine Rose, the new Site Director at Albany Barn. “It is loud, chaotic, and inspiring. I started attending Fusion in 2018- I was a college student, later in 2021 I was asked to be a headlining artist, and now in 2022, I am the Site Director at our Albany location. I have met so many incredible people over the years [through The Barn and Fusion], creators and admirers, friends and business partners. I am proud to serve The Barn and our community. I have grown to love and appreciate the Capital Region more each year- The Barn is where I discovered

that I am an artist. And Fusion is that time for the community to come together to celebrate art

and each other.”

A full schedule of the weeklong event is as follows:

● Monday, October 10, 2022 5PM-8:30PM: FUSION Artist Programming Showcase Night

(in-person, Albany Barn)

● Tuesday, October 11, 2022 6PM-8PM: FUSION Make & Mingle Night (in-person, Electric City

Barn)

● Wednesday, October 12, 2022 6PM-7:30PM: FUSION Virtual Wellness Journaling (virtual, hosted

by Electric City Barn)

● Thursday, October 13, 2022 6PM-7:30PM: FUSION Virtual Fun for Families Night (virtual, hosted

by Albany Barn)

● Friday, October, 14, 2022 6PM-10PM: FUSION Anti-Gala (in person, Albany Barn)

Tickets for the event will range from $15-$300, depending on the want and quantity of each guest.