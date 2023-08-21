LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The public funeral for Howard Hubbard, the former bishop of the Albany Catholic Diocese, will be held on Friday, August 25. Hubbard died from a stroke on Saturday, August 19, at the age of 84.

Visitation takes place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the St. Pius X Church on Crumitie Road in Loudonville. Mass begins at 11:30 a.m. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will preside.

Hubbard was born in Troy and became a priest at age 25. He was the youngest bishop in the country at age 38. He was involved in several social justice initiatives and recognized for setting a high standard for priesthood.

Hubbard also became a source of controversy in later years. He admitted in a 2021 deposition to concealing accusations of child sexual abuse for more than 30 years. He was also accused of abuse but repeatedly denied the allegations.

He announced he got married just a few weeks before his death. The Vatican did not recognize the marriage because the allegations prevented him from being released from his clerical obligations.